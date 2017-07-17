Mistusinne plants mini forest to mark Canada’s 150th

By Joel van der Veen

MISTUSINNE — All around the Lake Diefenbaker region are countless places to play.

But when a group of Mistusinne residents began planning their new project, they had a different purpose in mind.

The resort village recently christened Canada 150 Park, featuring a miniature forest of 150 Scots pine trees.

The park houses two clusters of trees with a meadow in the centre, where the native prairie grass is allowed to flourish and grow.

A winding path runs through the park, with signs and a bench where guests can sit and enjoy the view of Lake Diefenbaker.

Lynne Saas, chair of the village’s Canada 150 committee, was clear about their intentions.

“This isn’t a park for people to play in,” said Saas. “Good heavens, our whole village is a place for people to play . . . This is more (about) giving back to Mother Nature.”

The Resort Village of Mistusinne began to take shape in 1967, after the completion of Gardiner Dam and the resulting formation of Lake Diefenbaker. The village, located beside the lake, was incorporated in 1980.

Several groves of trees were planted, but over the years, many of these trees died prematurely.

Saas said a report prepared for the village decades ago stated that human interference, including improper pruning and tilling, played a role in the trees’ early demise.

After Saas wrote a proposal last year, the committee received a Canada 150 grant of $10,000, with matching funds contributed by the village.

The nine-member committee began working to establish a new forest that would replace a grove of dead trees and stumps.

For the full story, please see the July 17 edition of The Davidson Leader or call 306-567-2047 to subscribe today.