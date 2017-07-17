Obituary: Olson, Timothy

Timothy Olson

1960 — 2017

The family of Timothy Olson of Hanley, Sask., is broken-hearted to announce his passing in Saskatoon, Sask., on July 12, 2017 after a short battle with cancer. Tim was a hard-working, down-to-earth man who loved his family and would do anything for them or anyone else. Tim was predeceased by his father Kenneth Olson. He is survived by his wife Hazel Martens; his children Matt (Kellie), Amanda, Skye and Erik (Kaitlyn); his stepchildren Eric (Becky), Clayton (Jori) and Leah Martens; grandchildren Laryssa, Rylee, Preston, Addley, Jackson, Jessa, Lexi and Olivia; his mother Mary Olson; siblings Greg (Gwen), Margie (Barry) Toman, Julie (Darren) Deobald and Dan (Brenda) as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of Tim’s life funeral service will be held at the Hanley Centennial Community Hall on Monday, July 17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Andy Gilkinson presiding.

Arrangements in care of Hanson’s Funeral Home of Davidson.