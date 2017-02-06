Local dance troupe headed to Telemiracle

By Joel van der Veen

DAVIDSON — When an opportunity came knocking, a group of dancers from Davidson was ready to answer.

In this case, the opportunity involves supporting a good cause and having a lot of fun at the same time.

A troupe of six dancers will perform a hip-hop routine on live TV during the Telemiracle 41 telethon in March.

Taking part are Brooklyn Bahnman, Alexis Gray, Rhett Gust, Farrah Low, Teagin Nelson-Schneider and Jessy Ulmer.

They’ll be performing “Knock Knock,” set to the song “Shell Shocked” from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. (The song is credited to Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J and Ty Dolla Sign, featuring Kill the Noise and Madsonik.)

Telemiracle 41 will be broadcast from Saskatoon this year, airing live on CTV stations in Saskatchewan on March 4 and 5.

Proceeds will be used by the Kinsmen Foundation to help people across the province acquire special needs equipment and access medical treatment.

More than $116 million has been raised through the annual telethon since 1977. Last year’s event brought in $5.2 million in donations.

The group developed their routine last year, performing at various recitals and competitions in 2016. They won silver in Lanigan and gold in Warman.

The dancers are in Grade 5 and most of them started studying dance as soon as they were old enough, around age four.

Grade 12 student Tia Shaw, their instructor, said having her group perform in the telethon is a fulfillment of her own longtime dream.

