Dundurn kids rush to give lacrosse a try

By Tara de Ryk

DUNDURN — Not too long ago, Parker Michalishen used to sleep with his lacrosse stick.

It’s an admission the 18-year-old SWAT Lacrosse junior team player made to a gym full of eager 7- to 12-year-olds at a Try Lacrosse session held in Dundurn on Jan. 31.

Michalishen told them that’s how much he loved the sport.

This is a passion Saskatchewan lacrosse players are bringing to communities near Saskatoon this winter.

Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association conducts these Try Lacrosse camps in co-ordination with Saskatoon Box Lacrosse and Saskatchewan SWAT Lacrosse. The sessions are for children ages 7 to 12 to introduce them to the sport in a fun and positive manner.

Dundurn’s session had 18 kids learning some of the lacrosse basics such as scooping, cradling, catching and throwing.

“I couldn’t skate, Michalishen says of why he started playing lacrosse five years ago. Instead of playing hockey, he decided to try the next closest thing.

“I fell in love with it as soon as I picked up a stick. I really love it and I want the game to grow.”

Saskatoon’s Box Lacrosse League saw a 25 per cent increase in registration last season, with most of the growth occurring in the younger age divisions, says Neil Hruska, the Try Lacrosse co-ordinator for Saskatoon Box Lacrosse and Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association.

He credits the popularity of the Saskatchewan Rush, a professional lacrosse team that plays at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, for the sudden growth in the minor levels of the sport.

“Because of the Rush, because they see how intense of a sport (lacrosse is), kids are being drawn to it,” Hruska says.

