Obituary: Reich, Rose

Rose Marie Reich

It is with sadness we announce the passing of Rose Reich at the Craik and District Health Centre on Feb. 7 in her 95th year.

Rose was the third child born to Raymond and Katerine Heck of Holdfast. The family farmed six miles east of Penzance in the Mariposa district where Rose attended school.

In October 1941 she married Frank Reich and they farmed east of Craik. They moved to Craik for the winter months and then moved into Craik permanently in the home Frank built.

Rose was predeceased by her husband Frank, her sisters Margaret and Anne and her brother John.

She is survived by her loving family: Gerald and Bernette, Richard and Laurel, Danny and Theresa, nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Rose also leaves behind her brother George and sister Fran as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Rose’s life will take place at a later date. For friends so wishing, memorial donations in memory of Rose may be directed to the Craik and District Memorial Fund or to a charity of choice.

The Reich families wish to thank the Craik Health Centre for the excellent care they gave Rose.

Arrangements in care of Hanson’s Funeral Home of Davidson.