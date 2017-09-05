Strongfield to rebuild curling rink

By Joel van der Veen

STRONGFIELD — If you rebuild it, they will come back.

That’s what organizers in Strongfield are hoping, as they press forward with plans to replace the village curling rink, weeks after it was knocked down in a windstorm on July 20.

The rink, a popular destination for more than 50 years, drew crowds each week for curling and community suppers during the winter months.

Village officials say the insurance payout from the old rink should largely cover the cost of building a simple structure that is roughly the same size, allowing curling to resume for the coming season.

The council and recreation board have both indicated their support for the project, as have the volunteers who keep the rink running each year.

“They’re completely in favour to rebuild,” said Amanda Glubis, one of six members on the village rec board. “They know it’s an important part of our community.”

A public meeting to discuss the rink’s future on Aug. 24 drew about 30 people, many of them from other communities on Line 19.

Mayor Jeff Vollmer said most in attendance were in support of rebuilding, though others questioned the long-term viability of a curling rink in Strongfield.

Some were under the impression that the village would be taking out a loan to pay for the new structure, the mayor said, adding, “A lot of people were thinking that their taxes were going to go up.”

He said the insurance payout should pay for the building itself, while fundraising will pay for finishing touches further down the road.

