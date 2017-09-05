Local Cadets return from glider school

By Joel van der Veen

DAVIDSON — As they turn 16, many kids are aiming to pass their driver’s test and hit the road for the first time.

But Sgt. Jacob Heinrich found himself at the controls of a slightly different vehicle.

Heinrich, a Davidson resident, was at the Cadet Flying Training Centre (CFTC) in Gimli, Man., training on the Schweizer SGS 2-33A glider.

On Aug. 3, the day he turned 16, he went for his first solo flight, after weeks of flying with instructors.

“It kind of hits you and you’re like, ‘I’m up here alone,’” Heinrich recalled. “I’m not sure I know how to explain it . . . It feels quite cool.”

“It’s pretty awesome when you’re up in the air,” said his comrade, Sgt. Emily Jones of Craik. “It’s like nobody else is around.”

The two cadets attended the centre from mid-July to late August to train on the glider.

Both Heinrich and Jones began their Cadet careers with 553 Sherlock Squadron in Davidson, later transferring to 40 Snowbird Squadron in Moose Jaw after 553 was re-organized due to low enrolment.

They began the application process for the flying training centre last fall, which included ground school, a qualifying exam, and interviews with a selection board.

A total of 65 Cadets attended the centre this summer, most of them coming from the Prairie region.

“It was a very action-packed summer,” said Heinrich.

