Obituary: McGinnis, Anne

Anne McGinnis (née Hrechka)

January 9th, 1949 — September 5th, 2017

Anne McGinnis passed away on Tuesday, September 5th, 2017 with her family by her side. Anne was born on January 9th, 1949 in Peesane, Sask. She was predeceased by her parents John and Stella; sister Mary Noren; brothers-in-law Jerry Noren and Leo Shull; sisters-in-law Mary Hrechka and Bev Hrechka; and father-in-law Earl McGinnis.

Anne leaves behind the love of her life, Bill McGinnis, whom she married on June 11th, 1966. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters: Wanda (Dean Sunley), Wendy (Steve Sanden), and Wanesa (Bill Dell); her grandchildren: Hailey, Jenna and Hope Sunley, Josh, Aiden and Hanna Sanden, and Paige and April Dell, who all meant everything to her; her sister Kathy Shull; brothers Mike (Darlene) and Bill Hrechka; as well as many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed.

In keeping with Anne’s wishes, a private family service will be held at a later date. Flowers are gratefully declined. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anne’s name may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are entrusted to Moose Jaw Funeral Home, 268 Mulberry Lane. Todd Sjoberg, Funeral Director 306-693-4550, www.moosejawfuneralhome.com.