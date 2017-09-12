Gymkhana, horse pulls draw crowd to Craik

By Joel van der Veen

CRAIK — A good time was guaranteed, and the Craik Ag Committee worked its hardest to deliver on that promise.

“Saddle Up, Shut Up and Hold On Tight” drew hundreds to the Craik fairgrounds on Sept. 2.

The afternoon event included horse pulls and gymkhana, with open and youth categories. A cold plate supper and cowboy social followed the main event.

“We were super happy with how it turned out,” said Kourtney Dixon, president of the revived Craik ag committee. “The people that have come out and supported us is phenomenal . . . We couldn’t ask for better.”

Dixon said roughly 200 paying guests went through the gate, in addition to children 10 and under, who were admitted free of charge.

The Craik ag committee became active again last year after going dormant in the early 1990s.

With permission from town council, they rebuilt the riding arena “from the ground up,” in Dixon’s words.

The arena measures 120 feet by 235 feet. Standing next to it is a building that houses the announcer’s booth and concession stand, along with a fenced-in area serving as the beer gardens.

The project was supported by a grant from Federated Co-op Ltd., as well as various local sponsors, whose names are carved into wooden planks that line the outer walls of the arena.



