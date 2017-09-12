Sabers beat Viscount 72-21 to open season

By Joel van der Veen

HANLEY — A 72-21 win in their home opener gave the Hanley Sabers a solid start to their new season.

Hanley hosted the Viscount Vikings on Thursday in 1A six-man senior football action.

Though the visiting team remained competitive through the first half, the Sabers led throughout and ran away with the game in the fourth quarter, in which they added 30 points to their score.

While he was pleased with the outcome, Sabers coach Mark Anderson also said there was lots of work ahead for the team.

In particular, he said there was room for improvement with the team’s offensive line, saying they displayed skill but needed to work on their timing.

“On offence we have so many new starters,” said Anderson. “They’re just not clicking yet.”

The coach said he was feeling positive, given the team Hanley has this year and the high level of commitment they are showing.

“They’re into it fully,” he said, adding, “We’ve got to play faster and we’ve got to play tougher.”



Log In Register This content is for 12 month online subscription members only.