Peewees had the power in first-round win over Dynamos

By Joel van der Veen

DAVIDSON — The Peewee Cyclones were playing at full blast last week as they hosted the Dinsmore Dynamos in the first round of provincial playoffs.

Davidson defeated the Dynamos 13-3, giving the team an enormous lead in the two-game total-point series.

“The kids played hard, all of them,” said Chad Allan, who coaches the Davidson peewee team with Chad Manz and Jacob Schilling. “The whole bench was involved in the game.”

Allan said Dinsmore also played a hard game and didn’t let up, so the competition was more balanced than the score indicated.

The Cyclones led 4-1 at the end of the first period and were up 9-2 by the end of the second.

Brodie Ringdal led the scoring for Davidson with three goals and three assists.

Zack Prpick, Hayden O’Brien, Jackson Allan and McKenna Doell each scored two goals, while Derek Griffin and Carter Mooney had one goal each.

Jackson Allan had a pair of assists, while Noah Schneider, McKenna Doell, Zack Prpick, Carson Palmer, Donta Desjarlais and Aiden Pasher were each credited with one assist.

Kenaston’s Connor George stood in net for the Cyclones and also had a successful game.

Davidson is currently tied with the Wynyard 1 team for fifth place out of 12 peewee teams in the East Central Minor Hockey League, with eight wins, four losses and one tie.

“It’s a competitive league,” Allan remarked.

The second game of the playoff series was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27 in Dinsmore.

The winner of the series will face Southey in the next round. Details will follow in an upcoming edition of the Leader.