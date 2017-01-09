Obituary: Prpich, Joseph

Joseph G. Prpich

Jan. 24, 1930 — Dec. 9, 2016

Joe passed away peacefully on December 9 at the age of 86 after a brief illness. He was predeceased by three siblings in Yugoslavia, his parents Manda (’83) and Steve (’94), brothers Ivan (’94) and Sam (’07), son Mitch (’96) and grandson Tyler (’94). Joe is remembered by his wife Marion of 57 years; sons Steve (Adrienne) and their children Mike (Julia), Chris (Jenn), Jen (Derek), Nick (Mackenzie) and Brittany (Brandon); son Rock (Reagan) and children Van and Jett; son Nick (Charlene) and children Tom, Tony, Alex and Katie; as well as nine great-grandchildren. Joe was born on the farm east of Kenaston in 1930, where he lived and farmed until his passing.

The Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 at St. Andrew’s R.C. Church in Kenaston. Memorial donations in memory of Joe may be directed to the Kenaston Fire Department and first responders or the Kenaston Community Rec. Board (KCRB). We imagine dad is sitting somewhere surrounded with family and friends who have passed before him with a smile on his face and a cold beer in his hand. Arrangements in care of Hanson’s Funeral Home of Davidson.