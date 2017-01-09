Obituary: Dixon, JoAnne

Dixon, JoAnne

1970 — 2016

With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of JoAnne (Garbiar) Dixon. JoAnne was an extraordinary human being. Anyone who was welcomed into JoAnne’s home was always amazed at how she made them feel like part of the family and how everlasting that simple gesture was. There wasn’t anything JoAnne didn’t do for her family, whether it be driving to the middle of nowhere for sports tournaments and rodeos, to helping her husband Darren on the family ranch.

While raising her three kids she found the time to put herself through secondary education as a special care aide. JoAnne worked for many years in various health care facilities. JoAnne’s love for the ranch led to her raising a successful goat herd with her son Clayton, taking care of orphan calves, long cattle drives, and many date nights with her husband checking on the newborns during calving season. If JoAnne wasn’t at the ranch, you could find her in her favourite place at the lake putting her feet up and relaxing.

JoAnne’s strength was always something to be admired. At the young age of 12 she was diagnosed with cancer, but she faced it head on and became not only a cancer survivor but also a thriver. In life she always accomplished everything she set her mind to, while helping others reach their own success.

JoAnne is survived by her loving family: husband Darren; daughters Chelsey and Cortni; parents John and Carol Garbiar; brothers Joe (Lisa) and Trevor (Ginger) Garbiar; mother- and father-in-law Wayne and Pat Dixon; brother-in-law Tony (Kourtney) Dixon; and countless cousins, nieces, and nephews. JoAnne was predeceased by her son Clayton.

JoAnne’s celebration of life was a private family service on Thursday, January 5, in the Aylesbury hall at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Clayton Dixon Cowboy Crisis Fund. Donations can be sent to Box 76, Chamberlain SK, S0G 0R0.

Arrangements in care of Hanson’s Funeral Home of Davidson.