Obituary: Didur, Verla

Verla Doreen Didur (nee Graham)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother, Verla. After an extended stay in hospital, mom gently went to sleep on the morning of December 27, 2016.

Mom was best known for her love of people. Her quick smile, the twinkle in her eye when she was up to something and genuine interest in people was an integral part of her whole life. Even while in the hospital, mom continued to teach us lessons in kindness and unselfishness. She leaves behind many family and friends who will miss her deeply but are reminded of scriptures such as Revelations 21:3, 4 which was also a comfort to mom. Sleep well mom.

At Verla’s request, there will be no service. Arrangements in care of Hanson’s Funeral Home of Davidson.