Obituary: Manz, Joan

Joan Isabelle Manz

August 11, 1939 — November 23, 2017

It is with sadness the family of Joan Isabelle Manz announces her sudden passing on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.

Joan was born to Dorothy and Vincent Weigel, the oldest of five children. She grew up in the Girvin and Davidson area. She married Eddy Manz in 1956 and they farmed and raised four children. Joan kept busy growing a big garden, raising her kids and many of the neighbour kids as well. Her door was always open and she’d have the coffee on. She loved music and even though she never had the opportunity to take music lessons, she could sit down at the piano and play almost anything! They went to many dances in the area and had many card parties through the years.

They retired from the farm in 1998 and moved to town where her door was still always open for meals, cards, coffee and visits. She loved nothing more than when her kids and grandkids came for visits, as well as her regular coffee drinkers who came most days for a quick visit.

Joan is survived by her children: Connie (Gary) Glines, Rod (Ann) Manz, Tim (Jan) Manz, Tory (Nikki) Manz, foster son Tim (Carolyn) Kamin and family; grandchildren Jody (Jamie) and Geoff (Jen) Glines; Kacie and Lindsay (Jesse) Manz; Ken (Renae), Jared (Beth) and Chad (Shantel) Manz; and Kelsey (Kyle) Manz as well as numerous great-grandchildren.

Also survived by brother Lorne (Nora) Weigel, sisters Judy (Wayne) Ryder and Sherry Parenteau and sisters-in-law Lori Weigel and Nola Manz.

Predeceased by her husband Eddy, grandson Zach Manz and brother Les Weigel.

As per Joan’s wishes, there will be a private family burial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements in care of Hanson’s Funeral Home of Davidson.