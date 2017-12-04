Obituary: Anton, Melodie

Melodie (Thomas) Anton

May 14, 1954 — Nov. 20, 2017

With heavy hearts, the family of Melodie announces her passing at the age of 63 following a courageous battle with cancer.

Mom was born in Watrous, Sask., to Nina (Quathammer) and Charles Thomas. The youngest of six children, her childhood was filled with adventure and excitement. Mom attended school at both Simpson and Watrous.

In 1973 she married her true love, Nick Anton of Bladworth, Sask., and this is where she would spend the next 44 years. Mom was blessed with two daughters, Laney in 1974 and Anjie in 1976. Alongside of being a mother, she was also involved hands-on on the farm. From milking cows to combining, she did it all.

Mom was actively involved with her church, as a member of the CWL and a catechism teacher. She was a member of the Midlakes Pro-Life Association and a member of the Bladworth TOPS.

The greatest gifts mom received were her grandchildren. She was a natural. She opened her heart and her home to them and was rarely seen without at least one of them tagging along behind her.

Family was mom’s life: nieces and nephews coming and going throughout summers and school breaks, and still at Thanksgiving this year when it was standing room only. She made sure we all knew there was a place for us in her home.

Predeceased by her parents, her brothers James and Maynard, mom passed away Nov. 20, 2017 at St. Paul’s Hospital, Saskatoon, Sask., with her family by her side.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Nick; daughters Laney and Anjie; grandchildren Shelby, Regan, Sabastian, Jody and Dallylah; sisters Ollie and Doris; brother George; sister-in-law Jenny; 12 nieces and nephews; and 17 great-nieces and great-nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial took place Nov. 25, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Davidson, Sask. Interment took place in St. Andrew’s Cemetery, Kenaston, Sask. Hanson’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

For those wishing, donations can be given to the Canadian Cancer Society or Midlakes Pro-Life.