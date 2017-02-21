Obituary: Haight, Rose

Rose Haight

Rose Haight (nee Paulow), age 85, passed peacefully into glory to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, Feb. 11, 2017 with family by her side at the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

Rose was born August 25, 1931 to her parents, John and Anna Paulow. She grew up on the family farm near Krydor, Sask. After completing school Rose moved to Saskatoon. She started work at the Saskatoon Sanatorium, then later as a telephone operator.

Rose married Glenn Haight on October 14, 1961. They settled in Hanley where they farmed together, and raised their three children (Jeff, Audrey and Lyle).

She was a strong farm girl, who worked hard her whole life. Rose enjoyed the beauty of God’s creation every day of her life. She delighted in watching baby barn swallows sticking their yellow beaks and heads over the edge of a nest for the first time, seeing young calves kicking up their heels, kittens carefully walking across the grass feeling the soft blades on their tender toes, and she loved to pet the soft heads of the baby chicks as they ran around and pecked the ground for the first time.

Rose loved to see the flowers blossoming around the house, crops growing in the fields, and the many trees growing around the yard that she and her husband, Glenn, planted. Rose enjoyed gardening, canning, quilt making, helping move farm equipment to different fields, and many other aspects of the farm life. At the end of every day she loved to read her Bible, and the Daily Bread devotional.

Rose loved and remembered the achievements of her husband, children, grandchildren, and other family members and friends. Rose is fondly remembered for the many games of checkers she played with her children and grandchildren, a cookie box that was always full, ample supplies of peppermints in the cupboard, and her famous macaroni dish made with just the right amount of Cheez Whiz in the sauce. She put others first many times saying, “Don’t worry about me. You do what has to be done first.”

Rose will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Rose is survived by: her husband, Glenn, of 55 years; children Jeff (Lana), Audrey (Nick) and Lyle (Jill); eight grandchildren (Aaron, Joel, Jared, Caleb, Bria, Kyla, Carolanna and Lydia); two great-grandchildren (Jesse and Micah); younger brother Steve (Allene), and numerous nephews and nieces.

Rose was predeceased by an older infant brother, parents John and Anna, older brother John and his wife Mary.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Prairie Spring Care Homes, the Saskatoon Cancer Center, St Paul’s Hospital, Royal University Hospital 6200 and Oncology Day Care, for their great care of Rose during her last few years. A celebration of Rose’s life will be held Monday, February 20 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hanley Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hanley, Sask. Arrangements are in the care of Hanson’s Funeral Home of Davidson, Saskatchewan. Donations in lieu of flowers can be directed to Hanley Lutheran Church, Saskatoon Cancer Center, or a charity of choice.

Though Rose’s strong heart has stopped its beating,

birds will keep on softly singing,

gentle breezes will keep on blowing,

through the yard that Glenn and Rose’s love built,

until we meet Jesus, and forever more.