New sergeant joins Craik RCMP

By Joel van der Veen

CRAIK — With one sergeant and four constables, Craik’s RCMP detachment is back to full strength.

The latest arrival is Sgt. Greg Doell, the detachment’s new commanding officer, whose posting here began earlier this month.

The detachment covers a large area, including Davidson, Craik and surrounding rural districts. Their territory reaches north to Bladworth, east to Holdfast and Last Mountain Lake, and down south to Chamberlain.

“To be able to adequately staff a shift is a bit of a challenge in a smaller detachment,” Doell told the Leader last week.

Having all positions staffed makes a difference, he continued, adding that educating and interacting with the public also play a crucial role in the work police are doing.

Doell, 47, is a 15-year veteran of the RCMP. He arrived in Craik on Feb. 1 and began his new posting shortly afterward.

He said he has reviewed recent reports and believes the detachment has done well in handling local cases, adding that he will continue to watch for changing trends and review them on a case-by-case basis.

A native of Warman who has worked in several detachments, Doell said he prefers community policing to working in cities.

“I grew up in small-town Saskatchewan and enjoy interacting with the community,” he said. “For me, it’s a natural fit.”

