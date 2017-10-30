Obituary: Gust, Robert

Robert Louis Gust

Robert (Bob) Gust was born May 27, 1927. He passed away October 20, 2017 surrounded by his family. Bob attended Davidson School and later Blair Athol. In 1953 he married Nina Schulz and began working at the Davidson Co-op grocery department, later transferring to the fuel department as truck driver. In 1977 he was manager of the tire bay and continued working for the Co-op Farm Supply until 1984. He then worked for Husky Oil and Esso until he retired in 1989.

Bob spent much of his time building ice shacks, lawn ornaments, bird houses and various other things. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening, yard work and having coffee with friends. He could always find something to do to keep busy.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Nina; son-in-law Vernon Manz; children Les (Tammie) Gust, Sharon (Rob) Trimble, Gloria (Alan) Gieselman, Brian (Samantha) Gust, Carlton (Carol) Gust, Brad (Tammy) Gust, and Trevor (Vanessa) Gust; 25 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, sister Jean Schmiedge and sister-in-law Helen Gust.

He was predeceased by his parents Sam (Martha) Gust, daughter Sandra Manz, brothers Wilfrid “Bill” (Kay) Gust, Harvey Gust and sister Annie Schmiedge Ulmer (Ted and Ed) and brother-in-law Herb Schmiedge.

The funeral service was held Oct. 26, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Davidson with Lutheran Pastor Sonje Finnestad officiating. Interment was held at Davidson Cemetery, Hanson’s Funeral Home of Davidson was in charge of arrangements.