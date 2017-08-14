Obituary: Bisson, Merle

Howard Merle Bisson

Howard Merle Bisson of Craik, Sask., passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 with his family by his side at the age of 77.

He was predeceased by his parents Mae and Eddie Bisson and his only son Jason. Merle leaves behind his wife of 52 years Bertha and daughter Michelle (Curtis) Marcenko and their children George (Katie), Zane, and Jill and twin great-grandsons Steele and Luke; daughter-in-law Diana Bisson and children Courtney, Jordan, Kylie and Jeremy. Merle also leaves behind a special nephew Chris (Erin) Stephens and their children Morgan, Dalton, and Elliot. He also leaves behind his six siblings, Gail (Ed), Ross (Gaille), Glen (Judy), Garnold (Charlene), Richard (Carol), Elaine (Stan) and their families.

Merle was a farmer all of his life and was very proud of planting his 60th crop before he retired in 2016. He especially enjoyed following his grandchildren partaking in all of their events. A celebration of Merle’s life was held at the Craik Hall on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 2 p.m.

Interment followed at the Craik Cemetery. For those who wish, donations can be made to the Craik Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hanson’s Funeral Home, Davidson, Sask.