Obituary: Benko, Clarence

Benko, Clarence “Chuck” John

July 29, 1938 — May 16, 2017

On May 16, 2017, Chuck Benko of Edmonton, Alberta (formerly of Kenaston, Sask.) sadly passed away at the age of 78 years old.

Dad will be greatly missed by his daughters Maria MacLeod, Christine (Dave) DaCosta, Suzanne (Kevin) Clemens and sons Thomas (Dagmar) Benko and Robert (Christine) Benko. Chuck will be forever missed by his brothers Leonard (Betty) Benko, James Benko, Jack (Lois) Benko and sisters Valerine Thurlow and Theresa (Elden) Owen.

Dad will always be missed by his many grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews and relatives from near and far.

He was predeceased by his mother Frances; father John; son Stephen and brother Andrew.

In keeping with the wishes of Chuck, there will be a Funeral Mass held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 75 Poirier Avenue, St. Albert, AB T8N 6A1.

Interment will take place at a later date. He will rest at the St. Andrew’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Kenaston, Sask.

The family would like to thank the kind, caring, and professional staff in Unit 18 at the St. Albert Sturgeon Community Hospital where Chuck spent his last four months of life.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations can be made to the Alberta Diabetes Foundation 8602 112 Street, Edmonton, AB T6G 2E1.

To send condolences, please visit www.connelly-mckinley.com.

Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home, St. Albert Chapel, (780) 458-2222.