Obituary: Glubis, Candace Jean

Glubis (nee Turnbull), Candace Jean

May 13, 1950 — May 13, 2017

Jean, age 67, passed away on May 13, 2017 at Outlook Union Hospital. Jean is lovingly remembered by her husband of 45 years, Ron Glubis; their children, Ryan (Amanda) Glubis, Allan (Barb) Glubis, Darelle (Jay) Church, Lesley (Brett) Glubis, Lynsey (Jim) Glubis; their 12 grandchildren, Nicole, Kaitlyn, Alyssa, Kyla, Jake, Luke, Dylan, Ashton, Samantha, Jorja, Eric and Lily; one great-granddaughter, Chayce; siblings John (Eloise) Turnbull and Bob (Barbara) Turnbull; and nieces and nephew Terri-Lee, Robbie and Jen. She is predeceased by her parents, William and Candace Turnbull; parents-in-law Jerry and Katherine Glubis; her nephew Ian Turnbull; and her grandson Parker Glubis.

Jean graduated from the University of Saskatchewan and enjoyed many years of teaching before she retired to continue farming with her husband near Strongfield. She enjoyed a love-filled life with family. She was a dedicated farmer’s wife, mother, sister, friend, teacher and traveller. Family was always a priority to Jean and she showed her caring and supportive nature by being involved in their adventures, celebrations and sorrows. Jean spoke fondly of her time working at Loreburn Central School as many of her students and fellow staff members held a special place in her heart. Volunteering in the community was important to Jean. Memorable journeys were: trips with her husband throughout the U.S., gallivanting with her dearest friend Dorothy, and travelling around the world with her children and grandchildren.

At Jean’s request, a private family Celebration of Life will be held at the family farm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or Saskatchewan Hospice Palliative Care Association. Arrangements by Outlook Funeral Home.