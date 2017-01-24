Obituary: Baker, Valerie

Valerie Baker (nee Shorten)

Feb. 12, 1938 — Jan. 13, 2017

Valerie Baker passed away on Jan. 13, 2017 at the age of 79. Valerie lived and grew up in Regina, Sask. After she left high school she joined the Air Force and met her first husband, Garry Smith. The two married and had three children. Garry passed away in 1974. Valerie then met Richard Baker and married in 1991. Valerie loved having her family around; she loved drawing, painting and making dolls. She also loved being at the cottage.

Valerie is predeceased by her first husband Garry Smith and parents Jack and Vera Shorten.

She is survived by her loving husband Richard Baker; children Lee-Ann (Jeff) Schaan, Russ (Sandy) Smith and Kelly Barrett; grandchildren Steven Schaan, Kelsey Schaan, Cody Smith, Alisha Smith, Kari Smith and Krystal Smith; great-grandson Ethan Efonoff; and siblings Jo-Anne (Ray) Racette, Bob (Lois) Shorten and John (Fran) Shorten.

A Celebration of Life Funeral Service for Valerie was held in the Craik Community Legion Hall on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at 2 p.m.

For friends so wishing, memorial donations in memory of Valerie may be directed to the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan.

Hanson’s Funeral Home of Davidson was in charge of arrangements.