World Juniors were a family affair for Ingrams

By Joel van der Veen

IMPERIAL — For the Ingram family, Christmas dinner is coming a little later than usual this year.

Brent and Joni, their four sons and significant others were gathering in Imperial this past weekend for a belated holiday meal.

Normal traditions were put on hold in December as the family travelled east to watch their youngest son on the world stage.

Connor Ingram, 19, was one of two goalies for Team Canada during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship, helping the team to a silver medal.

His proud mother and father spoke to the Leader last week from the kitchen of their Royal Street home.

Coffee and baked goods were on the table, and playing in the background was a radio station from Humboldt.

Connor was on the air, answering questions of all sorts — like what makes goalies different, or what his favourite meal is. (“My mom’s homemade soup.”)

In recent weeks he has given a string of interviews to radio, TV and print media, and his parents also spoke to multiple reporters.

“We talked to a lot of people,” said Brent. “It was a way to get the message back home . . . When you live in a small town, you don’t do that very often.”

The tournament brought an unprecedented level of attention to the town of 350 residents, with two of its native sons taking part.

Kris Knoblauch, 39, was assistant coach for Team Canada, working with head coach Dominique Ducharme and assistant Tim Hunter.

Following a successful career as a forward on multiple WHL teams, Knoblauch spent two seasons coaching the Kootenay Ice. He currently coaches the Erie Otters, one of three U.S.-based teams in the Ontario Hockey League.

“We had two from a town this size there at the same time,” said Brent Ingram. “It was good for Imperial.”

“Imperial doesn’t usually get a lot of love,” said Connor, who spoke to the Leader last week by phone. “I think they liked it.”

