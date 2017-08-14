Kenaston hosts long weekend of fun

By Joel van der Veen

KENASTON — From the youngest to the oldest, all had the chance to show off their fancy wheels during Kenaston’s long weekend extravaganza.

The village hosted a full schedule of events on Aug. 6 and 7, with proceeds going to the Kenaston rec board.

Tammy Powder, one of the event organizers, said they have tweaked the events each year, experimenting and trying new things to make the weekend bigger and better.

“It’s a lot of fun,” she said, adding that the support of the community has been crucial to the events. “We needed all the volunteers.”

Tammy and her husband Denis organized the flea market and the Show ‘n’ Shine, now in its fourth year, held in memory of the late William Holder.

Bill, who died in 2014, was well known for his passion and skill for cars, and for Chevs in particular.

The event on Monday drew about 30 entries, with some coming from Outlook, Clavet, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw and Prince Albert.

First prize was awarded to Jim DeVries of Surrey, B.C., for his 1956 Chevrolet Bel-Air.

Jim and his son had visited Saskatoon for the Super Run over the weekend. They were driving down Highway 11 on Monday when they saw the signs for the Show ‘n Shine and decided to join in.

