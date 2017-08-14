Hundreds attend Craik summer fair

By Joel van der Veen

CRAIK — Hundreds of guests flocked to the Craik fairgrounds in late July for a day of music, food and fun.

The Craik and District Lions Club hosted a fair and music festival on July 29, featuring a bill of 11 acts from across the province.

The jam-packed day of events also included a pancake breakfast, parade, slo-pitch tournament, car show, burnout competition and kids carnival.

Club secretary Gayle Skeet said more than 400 adult wristbands were sold, along with 80 youth wristbands.

“It was certainly come and go all day because of the heat,” she said, expressing her appreciation for the support from the Lions and other helpers, and all those who attended the events.

“Lots of volunteers from the community stepped up,” she continued. “We’re already looking forward to 2018.”

Music for the event was organized by director Tom Moore, with support from Sask Music and Nebulus Entertainment.

