Gust takes cancer fight to the streets

By Joel van der Veen

DAVIDSON — After she was diagnosed with a brain tumour last fall, Erin Gust began the fight of her life.

Now she’s taking that fight to the streets of Davidson, and inviting the rest of the community to join her.

Gust is organizing a fundraiser, The Movement of Hope, for June 11, with proceeds going to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada.

Participants are invited to walk, bike or run the route of their choice — either 1 km, 3 km or 5 km.

Registration will begin at 1 p.m. at Davidson Town Hall, with the participants leaving at 2 p.m.

Gust, 35, said she feels well enough to walk despite some continuing issues with her right leg: “I’m probably only doing the 1K.”

Seven months ago, she visited her family doctor, Dr. Lang, after experiencing weakness in that leg. He immediately referred her to a neurologist, who sent her for an MRI scan at the beginning of November.

Within a couple of days, Gust was told that doctors had found a tumour and were recommending a biopsy.

Gust underwent surgery on Dec. 5, when doctors removed an anaplastic astrocytoma, a grade-III tumour.

She began radiation treatment in February and finished on April 10.

Currently she is undergoing chemotherapy, taking medication in five-day stretches followed by three-week breaks.

Gust said she will continue on this regimen for six to 12 of these cycles, while also undergoing MRI scans on a regular basis.

She said she has handled the treatment well, adding, “Actually, I’ve been really lucky . . . I’ve been pretty much side-effect free.”

She said her family, including her husband Billy and their three children, have dealt with the situation really well.

When Gust shaved her head in March, several family members did the same as a sign of solidarity, including her sisters-in-law Erin Kinder and Aileen Martin, their cousin Jill Gust, and her mother-in-law Lorraine Gust.

“The support we’re receiving from the entire community has been absolutely overwhelming,” she said. “There’s no way we could do this on our own, and we haven’t had to.”

