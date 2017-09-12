Grand opening for Co-op fertilizer depot

By Joel van der Veen

HANLEY — As a farm boy himself, Scott Banda couldn’t help but remark on the ideal harvest conditions seen near Hanley on Tuesday.

“The sun is shining, wheels are turning, dust is flying,” he said. “Everything’s going our way today.”

Banda, the CEO of Federated Co-operatives Ltd. (FCL), was speaking at the grand opening for his company’s new fertilizer terminal southwest of Hanley.

Representatives from FCL and co-ops across the province, as well as other industry reps, dignitaries and media, were on hand to tour the 96,000-square foot facility.

The high-throughput terminal has a capacity of 45,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer, and will be used to mix, store and distribute products through the Co-operative Retailing System (CRS) to retail partners and producers across Saskatchewan.

Dan Mulder, FCL’s fertilizer director, served as master of ceremonies during Tuesday’s grand opening.

He said the facility represents the adoption of a new centralized model and “a new way of doing business.”



