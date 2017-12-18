Elf comes off shelf

By Joel van der Veen

IMPERIAL — The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Imperial, if their recent musical theatre production is any indication.

Staff and students of Imperial School mounted a production of “Elf,” a play based on the 2003 film starring Will Ferrell.

All students in grades 7 through 12 — 42 in total — were involved in one way or another, from acting and singing to serving on the crew and painting set pieces.

Other students, staff and the larger community also contribute to the production, an annual tradition for 21 years and counting.

Principal Carol Baade, who co-directed the show along with Jarvis Engele and Skyler Hart, said she was pleased with the final product.

“I’d say in the last week we really pulled a lot of it together,” she said, “and I think people enjoyed it.”



Log In Register This content is for 12 month online subscription members only.