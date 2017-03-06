Atom Huskies win first round of league playoffs

By Joel van der Veen

KENASTON — A hard-fought series between two local teams ended in victory for the Davidson Atom Huskies.

The Davidson atom team faced the Kenaston/Loreburn team — nicknamed the “Blizzteeners,” a combination of “Blizzards” and “19ers” — in the opening round of Fertile Valley Hockey League playoffs.

The Huskies hosted the first game in the two-game, total-point series on Feb. 24. The host team racked up a 5-1 lead in the first period and ultimately won 7-2.

Kenaston hosted the second game on Feb. 27, drawing a large crowd to the Kenaston Arena.

The host team was in fine form, leading 3-2 after the first period. Davidson broke away in the game’s final minutes, pulling off a 7-4 win. (The Huskies won the two-game series 14 points to 6.)

