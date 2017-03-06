Kenaston jr. girls win district title

By Joel van der Veen

KENASTON — It was a solid win for the Kodiaks when it really counted.

Kenaston’s junior girls basketball team claimed the district title on Feb. 15 with a 42-25 win over Davidson in Eatonia.

Jenna Zdunich Fisher, who coached the team with Nikki Francoeur, said it was likely the team’s best-played game of the season.

“We only have eight players and they work really hard,” said Fisher.

The Kenaston team has won the district title three out of the last four years.

The Kodiak defence worked effectively to contain Davidson’s high scorers, also allowing their own players a chance to run up the score.

Grade 9 player Eve Matovich, typically a prolific scorer to begin with, did particularly well in the final, scoring 32 points.

“She’s never had a game like that,” said Fisher, noting that Matovich also plays on the senior team and is a strong contributor there.

Fisher said the defence had to focus on several Davidson players in particular, including Jordan Matheson, who scored 17 points in the final, including four three-point baskets.

“We couldn’t let her look at the basket,” said the coach. “We had to keep the ball out of her hand.”

The last couple of times the Kodiaks played Davidson, they lost by one point, Fisher added.

She said the team has worked hard on its defence this year, spending 75 per cent of its practice time in that area.

Earlier that day, Kenaston played Eatonia in the opening game, winning by a couple of points. Fisher said the younger players stepped up after others ran into foul trouble.

“It was close the whole game,” she said. “We got a couple at the end to jump ahead of them.”

Davidson defeated Loreburn on Jan. 31 in their first playoff game, then played Kenaston in the sectionals final on Feb. 7, winning 36-35.

The Raiders defeated Biggar in their opening game at districts to reach the final.