Mildred Nellie Ballard

1931 – 2017

Mildred “Nellie” Ballard (Harbor) of Hanley, Sask., passed away at St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon on December 7, 2017 with her family by her side. Nellie was born on the family farm on January 21, 1931. She attended school at Bell Rock and Hanley High. Nellie played ball with the “older” Hanley girls. She always said that she was younger than her teammates, but because she was such a good player they let her play. Nellie married Lyle Ballard on October 29, 1948 at the Harbor farm. Left to mourn her passing are: Diane, Stanley (Barb), Kim (Don), Lionel (Donna), Kevin (Melissa) and Kelly (Carla); her grandchildren Karen Pollock and son Tyler, Dee Ballard, Clay Ballard, Nikki (Craig) Storbakken and their son Hayes, Markie (Austin) Silenka and children Layne and Kodie, Nathen Bohrson and son Zachary, Arley Bohrson, Trisha (Drew) Kardash and their children, Hudson, Maecie, and Tatum, Mark (Amanda) and children Damon and Kassidi Ballard, Sarah Ballard Hawkshaw, and daughter Charlotte, Megan Ballard (Cam), Brooke, Kabree. She is also survived by her two brothers-in-law Earl (Elaine) Ballard and Elmer Ballard. Nellie was the last in the line, she was predeceased by her husband Lyle, her parents Rosie and Ernest Harbor, brother Stanley Harbor (killed in action WWII), sisters Catherine Suttie (Jim), Helen Remmen (Rolf), Doris Toles (Allan); Lyle’s parents Lilllian and Rueben Ballard, Lyle’s sister Lila (Clifford) Wood, Lyles’s brother Melvin (Billy) and their children Leslee, Terry, Dixie and Ronnie, sisters-in-law Jeanette Ballard, Irene Ballard, and granddaughter-in-law Tracey.

In her later years, Mom loved to watch sports. Curling and tennis were her favourites. She was an avid sewer and we have many of her quilts which were spread out among us including one for Harley, Kelly’s dog. She had many friends. Her home was an open house to the twins’ friends when they moved to town in 1980 and still they dropped by for a visit from time to time.

A Celebration of Nellie’s Life Funeral Service was held at the Hanley Centennial Hall on Tuesday December 12, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may include donations to St. Paul’s Hospital, Saskatoon or a charity of your choice.

Hanson’s Funeral Home of Davidson was in care of arrangements.