Cardinal, Larry John

Larry John Cardinal passed away suddenly on November 30, 2017 at the young age of 65. Larry was a man of many passions. You could find him throughout the year dropping a line in the water waiting to catch the big one. During the fall he could not wait to get out to help with the harvest. He enjoyed being out in the golden sun working the fields with his family.

Larry’s biggest passion was his family. He leaves behind his best friend, his fishing and hunting partner and the biggest love of his life, his wife of 36 years Lorriane Cardinal. Larry also leaves behind two sons who share in his passion. He leaves behind Michael (Teresa) Cardinal and Rodney (Julie) Cardinal. His three grandchildren were his biggest pride in life. He was very proud to be a grandfather and loved Danika, April and Austin with all his heart. Larry came from a very large close-knit family who spent many holidays, reunions, fishing and hunting trips together. He leaves behind his brothers Walter (Darlene) Cardinal, Mark (Gaylene) Cardinal, Frank (Elaine) Cardinal, his sisters Amber (David) Greene, Nadine (Dwight) Gartner, Iris (Byron) Greene, Inez and her partner Paulette and Indira (Grady) Goodman, Helen and her partner Dan, and Sandra Bast. He also leaves behind many dear brothers- and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, great-nephews and -nieces. His companion and furry sidekick Patch will miss him greatly.

Larry is predeceased by his parents Tony and Doris Cardinal, his mother- and father-in-law Mary and Herman Skalicky and granddaughter Autumn Cardinal. Larry’s motto was WIN which stood for “What’s Important Now”. Larry wore a WIN band on his wrist every day to remind himself and for him to remind others of this.

An interment will take place at a later date in July 2018 at the Bladworth Cemetery.