Town turns out for Movement of Hope

By Joel van der Veen

DAVIDSON — As hundreds of people hit the streets of Davidson on Sunday afternoon, they had a vivid illustration of why they were there.

Erin Gust, a brain tumour patient and the organizer of Sunday’s run-walk-bike event, was among the walkers at the Movement of Hope.

“The 1K was a little harder than I thought it was going to be,” she said afterward.

Gust, who has undergone surgery and radiation treatment and is now in the midst of chemotherapy, was easy to spot with her shaven head.

Her condition also affects her walk, giving her a noticeable limp. The tumour’s location on the left side of her motor strip means it affects the right side of her body.

In spite of this, Gust wore a smile for much of the day, clearly thrilled at the turnout and the results.

The June 11 event raised around $22,000 for the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada, which provides support for medical research and also offers programs and resources for patients and their families.

“This is amazing,” Gust said as she surveyed the crowd gathered in the auditorium of Davidson Town Hall.

She was joined by much of her family, including her husband Billy and their children William, Eva and Georgia, and her parents Stuart and Pat Dougan.

Participants had the option of walking, biking or running on either a 1-km, 3-km or 5-km route. Arrows were painted on Davidson’s streets to guide them in the right direction.

Registration was held in the town hall auditorium, with the crowd moving outside to the starting line around 2 p.m.

Gust and her family used the town bell to mark the start of the run, with dozens of blue balloons being released at the same time.

“Our love is in the air today, and that’s what our balloons signify,” said organizer Karen Reich.

For the full story, please see the June 19 edition of The Davidson Leader, or call 306-567-2047 to subscribe today.