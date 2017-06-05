Street party raises funds for Hanley rink

By Joel van der Veen

HANLEY — Summer in Hanley kicked off in fine form with a street hockey tournament and dance last weekend.

Between 20 and 30 players took their sticks to the street on May 27. A small section of Lincoln Street was fenced off for the games, which attracted both teens and younger kids.

Four games were played during the tournament, but the hockey continued until well after dark, with players remaining on the street till around 11 p.m.

At 8 p.m., Billy Bob, a three-piece band from Saskatoon, took the stage, playing a variety of fun music.

Organizer Cindy Prosofsky said the dance continued till shortly after midnight, ending after an equipment malfunction.

She said they were happy with the results and hope to make it an annual event.

“It was a good time and we learned a lot,” said Prosofsky. “Hopefully next time we can make it bigger and better.”

The events were organized to raise funds in support of the Hanley rink. The town is planning various upgrades to the facility, including the installation of artificial ice.

The arena, which was completed in 1981, currently relies on natural ice and is usually in operation for two months or so each year.

Organizers began fundraising in 2014, initially setting a goal of $1.5 million and later scaling back that target.

Prosofsky said they have raised around $150,000 so far and will soon begin work on some of the upgrades, including renovations to the penalty box and players’ benches.

The committee has been approved for a Community Initiatives Fund grant of $25,000, which Prosofsky said may be applied toward the purchase and installation of an overhead door.

Organizers are also looking at the purchase of a used artificial ice plant. Prosofsky said they plan to make a decision shortly.