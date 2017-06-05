Obituary: Burgess, William “Bill”

Burgess, William “Bill”

William James “Bill” Burgess passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 23rd at the Pasqua Hospital in Regina, surrounded and supported by his wife and family members.

He is survived by his loving wife Kay; six children, Mark, Greg, Marie, Joan, Peter, Anne and their spouses, along with nine grandchildren, Kyle, Cara, Maddisen, Shane, Reanne, Malorie, Taryn, Kirsten, Shanna and their spouses; 12 great-grandchildren, Blaine, Lily, Nolan, Lyla, Evan, Adeline, Malakai, Ethan, Arianne, Danika, Aiden and Justin.

He is also survived by his sister Cleone; his brother-in-law Norman and his sisters-in-law, Ann, Cecile, Val and Eileen and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by members of his immediate family: his parents Jim and Hester Burgess; his granddaughter Anita; his brother Russell and sister Joyce; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

He was born west of Imperial, on the family farm on September 28, 1928, the third of four children, to Jim and Hester Burgess. In 1951 he married Kay Krpan, the love of his life and they enjoyed 65 wonderful years of marriage. Bill was a gentle man who loved to tell stories, dance, play his banjo, play rummy, listen to music, hunt and of course his life’s work, carpentry. His passions are almost too numerous to mention. He will be sadly missed by his family.

