Small growth for Davidson, according to census data

By Joel van der Veen

DAVIDSON — The town’s population is on the rise again, but not as much as some might have expected.

According to census data released last week, Davidson has a total of 1,048 residents, up from 1,025 in 2011, an increase of 2.2 per cent.

Administrator Gary Edom said he expected the town’s numbers to be somewhat higher, but said it was still positive news.

“At least we’re headed in the right direction,” he said Friday morning.

On Wednesday, Statistics Canada released the first round of data from the Canada 2016 Census, including population and dwelling counts.

The results provide a glimpse of how cities, towns and other municipalities have grown or shrank since the last census was taken five years ago.

As a whole, the province of Saskatchewan has grown by 6.3 per cent since 2011, the second-highest growth rate among Canada’s provinces.

The province’s population stood at 1,098,352 as of May 2016, and all 16 cities in Saskatchewan saw their populations increase.

Davidson’s population has hovered around the 1,000 mark since the mid-1960s. The number of residents dropped to 958 in the 2006 census, but has been on the upswing since then.

