Senior boys honoured for sportsmanship

By Joel van der Veen

DAVIDSON — Their grace in the face of defeat left an impression.

Last week, the Saskatchewan High School Athletics Association (SHSAA) recognized that grace, presenting Davidson’s senior boys basketball team with the Sportsmanship Award.

The award was presented to the Raiders during the school’s annual awards ceremony, held June 19.

Dave Sandomirsky, SHSAA’s assistant executive director, spoke of the team’s skill and success throughout the season, as well as the reason they were being so honoured.

“In our society, we tend to reward and celebrate the winner,” he said. “But how do you react when you lose? . . . How do you carry yourself as a team while in competition?”

Sandomirsky said the team’s behaviour is a reflection of the school and its culture.

“The Raiders impressed people wherever they went, for all the right reasons,” he said. “They were humble in victory, respectful in defeat and did not get caught up in the moment to allow themselves to find places to lay blame.”

He read a statement from David Wells, coach of the Twin Lakes School in Buffalo Narrows, whose senior boys team defeated the Raiders in 1A regional playoffs in Davidson in March.

Wells, who nominated Davidson for the award, wrote that the Raiders came to his team’s dressing room after their loss, wishing them the best at Hoopla.

They helped them pack up, carried mats back to the gym and assisted with cleaning the change room.

“I have never experienced anything like that before,” wrote Wells, adding that his players agreed that “the Davidson coach and players were great people with tremendous character.”

