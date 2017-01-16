Obituary: Ouellette, Anne

Anne Ouellette (Strmotich)

June 29, 1940 — January 4, 2017

Anne passed away peacefully in Saskatoon on Jan. 4, 2017. She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 58 years Gerald (Gerry) Ouellette, daughter Carol Kidd (Byron), sons Perry (Betty), Glenn, Doug (Denise), grandchildren Mark, Brody (Jelena), Kimberley, Dayna, Nicole, Mackenzie, Madison, Kristina and great-grandchildren Maximilian and Tyler. She was predeceased by grandson Robin in 1982.

Anne was born on the family farm northwest of Bladworth, Sask. She attended school in Bladworth and Kenaston where she was active in school sports. As a “stay-at-home mom,” Anne provided a warm, loving environment for their four children. As a loving wife and mother, she provided support and encouragement, and was always just a phone call away. If she could, she would always help. She enjoyed sewing and making crafts, particularly her Christmas Village, a favourite project that grew every year!

For many years, while the grandchildren were still young, Anne looked forward to the family summer vacations, first at Waskesiu, Sask., and then Fairmont, B.C. In later years she enjoyed her bowling league and many friendships.

Anne is survived by her brothers George (Mac) and Frank, sisters Mary and Kay. She especially treasured her relationships with Mac and Mary. A special thank-you to a dear family friend, Pat Confrey, for many years of love and support.

Anne was predeceased by her beloved parents, Josip (Joe) and Matija (Matilda) and siblings Tony, John, Peter, Nick, Joe Jr. and Fran.

At Anne’s request a graveside service will be held at Kenaston in early spring 2017. Arrangements in care of Hanson’s Funeral Home of Davidson.