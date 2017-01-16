Obituary: Lang, Alice

Lang, Alice

1932 — 2017

Alice passed away peacefully at St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon. Alice was predeceased by her husband Wilf, infant son Jeff, her parents and all of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughters Erin, Mary (Lawrence), her son Brett, her in-laws Marilyn and Greg Petroski, Ed Krieser and Betty Lang, as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Alice’s life was focused on her family and a love of nature and literature. She continued to enjoy reading and challenging herself with crossword puzzles to the end.

A celebration of her life will be held in July 2017 at Aylesbury Community Hall. Flowers are gratefully declined. Friends so wishing may make donations to the Canadian Wildlife Federation or the SPCA.

Arrangements in care of Hanson’s Funeral Home of Davidson.