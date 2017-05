McPhee, Audrey Blanche (Peggy)

August 12, 1928 — May 5, 2017

Peggy was born in Hanley, Sask. She passed away peacefully in Polson Extended Care, Vernon, B.C., with her children at her side. She is predeceased by her husband Roy, her mother and father, and all her brothers and sisters. Peggy is survived by Jeanette, Larry (Donna); grandchildren Craig and Rob; one great-grandchild Karsen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The service is to be held in Hanley, to be announced at a later date.