Obituary: George, Phyllis

Phyllis George (Whittle)

November 29, 1912 — May 8, 2017

After a long and very full life of 104 years, Phyllis passed away peacefully at her residence at St. Ann’s Nursing Home in Saskatoon, Sask.

Phyllis was born at Hanley, Sask., on the farm of her parents. She grew up in the area until she was 16, when she then went away to finish her schooling and attend Normal School in Saskatoon.

Once receiving her teaching certificate, she was employed as a teacher in several small schools around Saskatchewan. She taught at Zid School, just east of Kenaston for four years. It was during that time she met her future husband, Peter George. And in 1942, they were married.

They eventually settled five miles west of Kenaston, where they farmed and raised their family and in later years, retired to Kenaston.

Phyllis is survived by: her son Don (Gloria) George, their children Deanne (Al) Bleackley and Jason (Shauna) George; her daughter Norma Nordquist (Byron Vicars), her children Blaine (Sue) Nordquist, Jon (Candace) Nordquist and Adrienne (Stu) Harrop; son-in-law Barry Firby, his children Chad (Regan) Firby, Renee Firby and Mackenzie Firby; as well as 15 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces. Phyllis was predeceased by husband Peter George in 1973, son-in-law Jerry Nordquist in 2005, and daughter Chris Firby in 2012.

Service will be held Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 2 p.m. from Kenaston Place, Kenaston, Sask. Pastor Gene Whitehead presiding. Burial to follow at Kenaston Cemetery.

Hanson’s Funeral Home, Davidson, Sask., in charge of arrangements.