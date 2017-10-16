Obituary: McKenzie, Sharon

Sharon McKenzie

Sharon Carol McKenzie was born at Kamsack on Feb. 20, 1947 to Andy and Mabel Nordmarken. Sharon passed away Sept. 12, 2017 in Prince Albert. A Celebration of Life service took place at All Saints Anglican Church, Davidson on Sept. 27, 2017, and another in Pierceland on Sept. 30, 2017 at the Community Hall.

Sharon attended school in Davidson and graduated in 1965. She went into teaching and her career spanned nearly 40 years.

She was predeceased by her parents Andy and Mabel Nordmarken, her in-laws Ida and Angus McKenzie, brother-in-law Don McKenzie, sister-in-law Rose and her husband Mickey, nephew Terry Wees, and her special little dog Mattie.

She is survived by her husband Les and their dog Tobie, twin sister Shirley and Tom Blenkin, Ferne and Russell Wees, nieces Tracey Blenkin, Shelley Pelletier and Diane Cherry McCook, nephews Trevor Blenkin and Scott Wees, special great-nephew Thomas Neid Blenkin, sisters-in-law Marilyn and Jerry Hill, Gail McKenzie, Virginia McKenzie and families.