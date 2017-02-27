Obituary: Hoehn, Jesse

Jesse Hoehn

Jesse Hoehn, age 25, passed away suddenly on a construction site south of Davidson, Feb. 13, 2017.

Jesse was born at Providence Hospital in Moose Jaw, Sask., on Aug. 7, 1991. He began his life in Palmer, Sask., and attended school in Gravelbourg for grades 1 and 2. In 1998 the family moved to Assiniboia where Jesse attended Grade 3. The final move to Davidson was in 2000 where Jesse completed his schooling.

Jesse’s interest in sports came at a young age, including hockey, skateboarding, volleyball and baseball. Jesse also enjoyed dirtbiking, quadding, hunting and fishing.

Snowboarding was his biggest passion. When he wasn’t snowboarding he was watching videos of snowboarding, or planning the next trip with his buddies.

After his schooling, he worked for the Town of Davidson, RM grader operator, Richardson Pioneer and finally with Russell Redi Mix.

Jesse had a talent for fixing and working with equipment and machinery. He could also fix pretty much any electronic or computer issue in minutes.

Jesse enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was quiet, fun loving, energetic and a dedicated guy.

He was close with his sister Chelsey. On Dec. 19, he became an uncle for the first time to twin boys, Rhett and Jase Robertson. Jesse was afraid to hold the babies at first, just the week before his sudden death he finally felt confident enough to hold Rhett. He was able to feed him his bottle and Chelsey said he had the biggest grin on his face. Unfortunately, there is no picture of this precious moment and they will never get to know their Uncle Jesse.

There are so many stories to share about Jesse. Please share them with each other and don’t let his memory fade.

Jesse is survived by his parents, Mike and Carol Hoehn; sister, Chelsey (Robert) Robertson and children Rhett and Jase; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of Jesse’s life was held Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Davidson, Sask.

Donations to Davidson Swimming Pool and Threads of Life (Association for workplace tragedy family support).

Arrangements in care of Hanson’s Funeral Home of Davidson, Saskatchewan.