Jr. boys take district title with win over Kindersley

By Joel van der Veen

DAVIDSON — Winning the district title was a satisfying way to finish the season for Davidson’s junior boys basketball team.

The Raiders hosted teams from Kindersley, Biggar and Kyle in district play on Wednesday.

The home team reached the final game where they enjoyed an 87-80 win over Elizabeth Middle School from Kindersley.

“It was pretty exciting all the way to the finish,” said coach Garrett Bailey. “We had to play perfectly to win, almost . . . They gave us a good run.”

For the full story and more photos, please see the Feb. 20 edition of The Davidson Leader or call 306-567-2047 to subscribe today.