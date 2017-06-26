Jam-packed weekend as Hanley hosts annual ag fair

By Joel van der Veen

HANLEY — Two days of events at the Hanley fairgrounds made for a fun-filled weekend for local families.

The Hanley Agricultural Fair kicked off with a parade through town on Friday night, and continued through Saturday with dozens of events, activities and attractions.

Andrea Townsend, who serves as treasurer on the Hanley and District Ag Society board, reported that more than 500 people attended on Friday, June 16, followed by another 300 on Saturday.

Attendance was down slightly from last year, Townsend said, attributing the drop to the off-and-on rain that fell throughout the weekend.

“Up until now, it’s just gone up and up and up,” she said, adding that the events went smoothly apart from the weather.

This was the eighth year for the revived fair, which received support from close to 50 local and regional sponsors.

