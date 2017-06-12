Excitement grows for pool’s opening

By Joel van der Veen

DAVIDSON — Swimmers in Davidson are counting down the days until the town’s new pool officially opens.

Jessica Foster, a founding member of the swimming pool committee and now also a town councillor, said she’s been stopping by the pool on a daily basis to see the progress.

“Every day there’s people who’ll stop and visit with me,” she said. “I think the whole community’s been watching every step of this.”

Recreation director Trevor Ouellette said Friday that the pool’s opening, originally scheduled for June 16, would be delayed slightly due to equipment issues.

The town is aiming to have the pool ready for use for Monday, June 19.

He said Friday that the delay was due to “technical issues with the mechanical system not being ready to go,” and declined to elaborate.

Previously, Ouellette said he’s also happy to have reached this point, though he’ll feel a little more at ease once the pool has been operating for a few weeks and the proper chemistry has been achieved.

An official grand opening ceremony will be held at the Hamilton Street facility on June 30.

Workers filled the pool with water between Monday and Tuesday. Its total capacity is roughly 690,000 litres, and its deep end is 3.75 metres deep.

Sod is being laid alongside the pool, while grass is being seeded further away.

The fence around the pool, a key requirement for health and safety regulators, was completed the morning of June 2. It stands eight feet high, with a foot-and-a-half of barbed wire at the top.

The diving board, three metres high, was installed last week. Anti-bacterial, anti-slip flooring was installed in the poolhouse in May.

The facility is officially known as the Panther Swimming Pool, in honour of its largest sponsor.

Panther Industries donated $250,000 towards the project. The company’s logo has been installed on the floor at the entrance to the poolhouse.

Another major sponsor, the Kinsmen Club of Davidson, is also being recognized with its logos being placed in both change rooms, on the floor near the exits to the pool.

Guests arriving at the pool will enter through the poolhouse, which houses the office, change rooms, and the mechanical and chemical room.

From the front entrance, the office is straight ahead, along with two family change rooms. The men’s change room is to the left and the women’s is on the right.

The bright, spacious new building is a radical departure from the old poolhouse, which was small, dimly lit and not easily accessible for those with limited mobility.

The new building is fully accessible, as is the pool itself, thanks to the beach-style entry at the northeast end.

A sponsor wall will be installed adjacent to the office, providing information about the project and listing platinum, gold and silver sponsors.

The mechanical and chemical room is located at the west end of the building, taking up about 15 per cent of the overall space. The poolhouse has a total floor space of 1,731 square feet.

“We tried the best we can to have a zero-maintenance building,” said Ouellette, noting that the PVC walls inside don’t require painting.

