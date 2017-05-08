Craik drama club tells tales from the circus

By Joel van der Veen

CRAIK — The circus came to Craik last week for a limited engagement, entertaining young and old.

On May 1, the Craik School drama club presented “Stories Under the Big Top,” a 40-minute play by Lorraine Thompson.

The play featured a cast of 23 students in grades 3 through 12, telling a series of fairy tales.

Constance Schneider, an educational assistant who directed the play, said they decided to mount a shorter production this year due to the high number of young students in the cast.

“It was a short and sweet play,” she said. “I had a lot of beginner actors this year.”

Schneider said the play made a good introduction to the stage for the rookies, though it still required plenty of effort.

“With a lot of hard work from the students, we pulled it off,” she said, adding that many of the kids involved are active in sports and other activities.

Grade 12 student Sky Ann Stinson was the ringmaster, introducing each story and presenting the cast at the end for their final bow. Each tale ended with a moral.

