Seven Habits taking root for Loreburn kids

By Joel van der Veen

LOREBURN — From household chores to hockey, Loreburn students are finding that the Seven Habits can work their way into just about everything they do.

Grade 7 student Derek Griffin, who just finished peewee hockey season a few weeks ago, said he could put Habit No. 6 — “Synergize” — to practical use on the ice.

“We want to score on the other team and win the game,” he explained, so synergy with his teammates is the best way forward.

Griffin said the habits don’t always come to him naturally like they do for some. In his case, they’re more of a reminder of the way he should be doing things.

“They’re there when you need them,” he said. “To some people it’s very effective.”

Griffin and his schoolmates played host to roughly 70 guests as Loreburn Central School held its fourth annual Leadership Day on Thursday.

The event is organized by students to practise their leadership skills and to show how they put the Seven Habits into action.

It’s been five years since Loreburn staff and students began integrating the “Leader in Me” program and the habits into their school curriculum and culture.

“It’s a process and we are learning more and more as we go,” said principal Jill Long. “We have come a long way together.”

The program is aimed at changing schools in three main areas: teaching leadership directly to students and integrating it into lessons; empowering staff and students to have a voice in their schools; and making students active agents in their learning.

The crowd on Thursday morning included parents, community members, Sun West School Division board members and visitors from other schools.

The event was designed with a “Decades” theme, featuring retro decorations.

“It’s so neat just seeing the kids getting up and doing their thing,” said Long, adding that having to play host was forcing some students out of their comfort zones, with positive results.

