Obituary: Siroski, Violet “Toots”

Siroski, Violet

Violet “Toots” Siroski, born August 4, 1929, passed away peacefully with family by her side at Davidson Health Centre on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at the age of 88.

Violet is survived by daughter Margaret (Val) Steckler and their two daughters Alissa and Danika; sons Len (Sally) Siroski and Brian (Peggy) Siroski and their two sons Chris (Lesley), their children Aubrey and Brantley; son Mike (Tabatha), and their three sons Jackson, Joey and Jet; sister Lorraine Firby and brothers Clarence (Violet), Norman (Sandra), Henry (Kathy), Les (Florence), and Ken (Dorothy), and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her infant daughter Suzanne, husband Peter and her parents Gregor and Mary; two brothers, one sister, 11 brothers-in-law, 11 sisters-in-law and one grandson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Dr. Lang and staff for the optimum care that mom received while she resided at the Davidson Health Centre.

Violet was an avid gardener. The best cook, she loved to cook each family member their favourite dish. Violet was a real social butterfly; she enjoyed working, in her retirement, for Super Draft, Heather’s Corner, Ed’s Prairie Treasures, Blizzard Junction and Cindy’s Confectionary.

Violet was a devoted member of St. Andrew’s Parish, from taking pies to the fall supper to crocheting edges on the altar cloths. She also enjoyed serving as Eucharistic minister.

Violet was always on the go in her community of Kenaston. She volunteered lots. Everyone knew her and her little dog, Pogo.

With all that said, most important to her was the love for all her family.

The Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the St. Andrew’s Catholic Church with Fr. Madonna-Godwin Aghedo O.P. officiating. Rite of committal was held at St. Andrew’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Violet’s memory can be made to St. Andrew’s Building Fund. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hanson’s Funeral Home.